MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit India's first Lithium Cell Manufacturing Plant in Tirupati today

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit India's first lithium cell manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:19 IST
Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit India's first lithium cell manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Chennai-based Munoth Industries Limited has set up this state-of-the-art facility with an outlay of Rs 165 crores. The facility is located in one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters set up in the temple town by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

The installed capacity of the plant at present is 270 Mwh and can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily. These cells are used in power banks and this capacity is around 60 per cent of India's present requirement. Cells for other consumer electronics like Mobile Phones, hearable and wearable devices will also be produced.

"Currently, India imports complete requirements of lithium-ion cells primarily from China, South Korea, Vietnam and Hong Kong. The inauguration of this plant will be a step in the direction of realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India the global hub of electronic manufacturing," Chandrasekhar said. The minister will also visit the Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks facilities located in the two EMCs. He will also address the media after visiting the lithium cell manufacturing facility by Munoth Industries, as per the Ministry of Electronics and IT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

