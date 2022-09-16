Left Menu

2 Indigo staffers apprehended for aiding gold smuggling at Karipur airport

The customs department arrested two officials of IndiGo Airlines for allegedly helping in gold smuggling at Kozhikode international airport (Karipur airport) on Thursday.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:20 IST
The customs department arrested two officials of IndiGo Airlines for allegedly helping in gold smuggling at Kozhikode International Airport (Karipur airport) on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sajid Rehman, a senior executive and Mohammad Samil, a customer service agent.

It has been reported that the accused were arrested for helping in smuggling 4.9 kg of gold from abroad worth Rs 2.5 crore. The gold was found in the baggage of a passenger who left it at the airport and fled. Several incidents of gold smuggling have been reported from airports across the country. (ANI)

