Govt supporting over 1,000 rangatahi into employment

Following on from last week's Better Pathways Package announcement and Apprenticeship Boost 50,000th apprentice milestone, the Government is continuing momentum, supporting over 1,000 more rangatahi into employment, through new funding for He Poutama Rangatahi.

"Our Government remains laser-focused on supporting young people to become work ready and tackle the barriers to employment" Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

"He Poutama Rangatahi was a feature of our Better Pathways Package announced last week and whilst this additional support sits seperate to that, it aims to achieve the same goal which is to see more rangatahi in employment or training," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"These are programmes specifically designed for young people who are hardest to reach, including young people who have experienced challenges in accessing education or who are encountering barriers that are preventing them from getting a job.

"The additional support we're announcing for He Poutama Rangatahi means more than 1,000 rangatahi will be supported towards a sustainable employment pathway through tailored, targeted and meaningful support.

"The partnership approach, with programmes designed and delivered by providers operating in their communities, means there's an understanding of the local barriers and challenges young people face. This goes a long way to ensuring the support and training is tailored for the best outcomes.

"He Poutama Rangatahi is one of many tools in our Government's toolbox supporting young people and jobseekers on pathways into employment, education and training. Through other programmes like Mana in Mahi, Apprenticeship Boost and Māori Trades and Training, we're taking action to fill skill shortages, meet workforce demand, and support employers to take up new and retrain existing employees," Carmel Sepuloni said.

He Poutama Rangatahi funding has been allocated to:

Hipokingia Te Kahu Aroha – Northland

Huia Mai – He Poutama Rangatahi – West Auckland

Do Good Feel Good (DGFG) – Build Up Programme – South Auckland

Te Whanga – East Coast

Tutuki Ngā Moemoea [Achieving Dreams] – East Coast

WYAT Employment Pathways - East Coast

West Coast Education to Employment Pathways Programme – Top of the South and West Coast South Island

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)