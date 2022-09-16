3 died after kutcha house collapses due to heavy rainfall in UP's Unnao

As many as three people died after the roof of a kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Kantha village of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night. According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday night at around 3 am, when four family members were sleeping inside the kutcha house and due to heavy rainfall in the area, it collapsed. The incident killed two sons; Ankit 20 years old, Ankush 4 years old and one daughter Unnati 6 years old. Their mother who was also sleeping inside the room has suffered injuries.

"As per the provisions, the pucca house will be made for them, shelter and food will be given till new house is made. A relief of Rs 4 lakh will also be provided per child," said Ajit Jaiswal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Circle Officer (CO) Vikramajit Singh along with SO Suresh Singh reached the spot of the incident and sent the dead bodies for postmortem.

Meanwhile, nine people lost their lives and two were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dilkusha area of Lucknow. The city has been witnessing water logging problems in many parts due to heavy rainfall. Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspected waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashed the city. (ANI)

