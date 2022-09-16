Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan sees Kashagan resuming normal oil output in October 'at best' - minister

Kazakhstan's vast Kashagan oilfield, where production sharply declined following an emergency gas release last month, will resume output at usual levels "in October at best", Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told Reuters on Friday. Production at Kashagan, one of the world's largest oil fields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:37 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan sees Kashagan resuming normal oil output in October 'at best' - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's vast Kashagan oilfield, where production sharply declined following an emergency gas release last month, will resume output at usual levels "in October at best", Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told Reuters on Friday. Production at Kashagan, one of the world's largest oil fields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release. Kashagan had planned to boost output to 500,000 bpd after upgrades.

Daily oil production on Kashagan stayed close to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 29-30, some four times below normal output levels of the field, two other sources said, citing production data. Akchulakov said future production volumes and time frames for the field will be outlined on Sept. 21-22, while the country plans to stick to its oil production plans for 2022 of 85.5 million tonnes.

Separately, he said that all the three mooring points at the Black Sea's terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium will resume operations before Oct. 10-15. The Kashagan consortium includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Shell, TotalEnergies, Inpex, and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022