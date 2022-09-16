Lucknow administration issues advisory in wake of heavy rainfall alert

In view of heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours and waterlogging in various parts of the city, the administration issued an advisory for the residents of Lucknow on Friday, advising them to not leave the house until it is indispensable. The necessary guidelines have been issued for the safety and well-being of the residents of Lucknow as there is an alert for more rainfall till September 17.

In the advisory, the administration has advised the residents of the city to not leave the house until it is indispensable and to beware of old dilapidated buildings and to avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas. Residents are also advised to take care of their health and only drink boiled water and also to use bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centre.

The advisory also mentioned staying away from open sewers, electric wires and poles and contacting Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc. Helpline number 1912 for electrical breakdown etc. In case of any medical emergency, contact the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow Control Room at 0522-2622080.

Also, an integrated Control Command Center number for any other problem was also listed in the advisory--Register a problem on 0522- 4523000. Advising all the government Hospitals, Public and community health centres (PHCs) and (CHCs) and advised all hospitals to stay on high alert. Also ensuring arrangements for treatment of trauma management, snakebite, electric shock and water-borne diseases at your hospitals.

Officers and employees posted in emergency services were also advised to be present on duty. Arrangement of medicines, patient vehicles etc, should also be ensured. The Head of Office /Competent Officer of private offices is advised to take appropriate decision regarding declaring a holiday from his level.

The advisory was released after nine people died and as many as two were injured after a wall collapsed in Lucknow due to heavy rainfall in the area in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, all injured in the accident were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment, where doctors informed them that their condition is stable.

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the dead. CM Yogi has also instructed to release a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased people. He also instructed for proper treatment of all the injured. Instructions were given to give relief amounts to all the dead from the disaster relief fund.

In a similar incident in a different district of Uttar Pradesh, three people died after the roof of a kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Kantha village of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night. According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday night at around 3 am, when four family members were sleeping inside the kutcha house and due to heavy rainfall in the area, it collapsed. The incident killed two sons; Ankit 20 years old, Ankush 4 years old and one daughter Unnati 6 years old. Their mother who was also sleeping inside the room has suffered injuries. (ANI)

