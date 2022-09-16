Left Menu

Eastward gas flows at Mallnow steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russia's Gazprom on Friday said it will ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, unchanged from Thursday. Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

16-09-2022
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were steady on Friday while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained closed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline stood at 1,300,018 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0700-0800 CET, almost the same as the previous day's average level, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed. Russia's Gazprom on Friday said it will ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, unchanged from Thursday.

Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero. Russia halted flows through Nord Stream on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but the pipeline has not reopened, with Moscow blamed supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues.

