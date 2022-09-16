Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann asks German company Verbio to explore future collaboration with Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:06 IST
Bhagwant Mann asks German company Verbio to explore future collaboration with Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked German bio-energy company Verbio to explore future collaboration opportunities with Punjab in the renewable energy sector.

The chief minister called on Founder and CEO of Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Claus Sauter, during his visit to Berlin on Thursday late evening, a state government release said here on Friday.

Mann is currently on a visit to Germany to woo investors as his government promotes Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business.

The chief minister said Verbio has strong association with the state as its Indian subsidiary Verbio India Private Ltd has recently commissioned one of the largest biofuel (Biomethane/Bio-CNG) production units in India with 33 tonne per day of bio-CNG capacity at Sangrur.

He said the bio-CNG project will produce biogas ''by anaerobic digestion process, which is a great way to solve the problem of stubble burning''.

Mann, while sharing his vision and policies for the growth of the industrial ecosystem in the state, invited the company to extend their association with Punjab and establish more product verticals in the state.

The chief minister and Claus Sauter discussed the group's project in the state and its contribution towards managing the agri-residue of the state, the release said.

Mann assured the CEO of fulsome support and cooperation from the Punjab government to solve any issues for their project. He said the Punjab government is committed to a win-win solution for farmers, environment and the entire ecosystem.

The chief minister also invited Claus Sauter and the Verbio management to the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit on February 23-24, 2023 to share their experience on working in Punjab and explore future collaboration opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

According to the release, Verbio is a leading independent manufacturer of bio-energy in Europe and every year, Verbio's plants produce around 660,000 tonne of biodiesel, 260,000 tonne of bioethanol, and 900 gigawatt-hours of biomethane.

It manufactures biofertilizer and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food processing industry, it further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022