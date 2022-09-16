EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan sees Kashagan resuming normal oil output in October 'at best' - minister

Kazakhstan's vast Kashagan oilfield, where production sharply declined following an emergency gas release last month, will resume output at usual levels "in October at best", Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told Reuters on Friday. Production at Kashagan, one of the world's largest oil fields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release. Kashagan had planned to boost output to 500,000 bpd after upgrades.

Daily oil production on Kashagan, an offshore oilfield in the Caspian Sea, stayed close to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 29-30, some four times below normal output levels of the field, two other sources said, citing production data. Akchulakov said future production volumes and time frames for the field will be outlined on Sept. 21-22, while the country plans to stick to its oil production plans for 2022 of 85.5 million tonnes thanks to higher than planned output earlier during the year.

"We expect, we would be probably able to switch it on in October at best. We are studying now, at which capacity and how," he said. Output at the field, named after a Kazakh poet, was also stopped due to planned maintenance in June before being gradually restored and reaching an average of 167,755 bpd in July.

Separately, he said that all the three mooring points at the Black Sea's terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) will resume operations before Oct. 10-15. CPC suspended oil loadings from two of three single-point moorings (SPM) at its Black Sea terminal Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka last month.

CPC has repeatedly suspended loadings from its SPMs this year due to maintenance works and inspections. The Kashagan consortium includes Eni, ExxonMobil , CNPC, Shell, TotalEnergies, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.

