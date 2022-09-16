EU needs to go beyond current plans to tackle energy crisis, Michel says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Council President Charles Michel on Friday said the EU needs to go beyond its current plans to tackle the energy crisis and make sure people can afford their energy bills.
"It's good proposals, but more will be needed," Michel told reporters, referring to the EU's plans to bring down energy prices for the bloc's citizens and businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michel
- Charles Michel
- European Council
Advertisement