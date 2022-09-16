Left Menu

Kerala: Two die in Punnayurkulam village after iron sheets fell over them from running lorry

Two people lost their lives on Friday after the iron sheets fell out from a running trailer lorry in Punnayurkulam village of Kerala's Thrissur.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:51 IST
Kerala: Two die in Punnayurkulam village after iron sheets fell over them from running lorry
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people lost their lives on Friday after the iron sheets fell out from a running trailer lorry in Punnayurkulam village of Kerala's Thrissur. The deceased have been identified as Muhammadali (75) and Shaji (age between 45-55 years).

According to the Vadakkekkad police, the incident occurred while one of the deceased was standing at a bus stop and the other one was riding a scooter. The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

