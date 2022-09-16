Kerala: Two die in Punnayurkulam village after iron sheets fell over them from running lorry
Two people lost their lives on Friday after the iron sheets fell out from a running trailer lorry in Punnayurkulam village of Kerala's Thrissur.
Two people lost their lives on Friday after the iron sheets fell out from a running trailer lorry in Punnayurkulam village of Kerala's Thrissur. The deceased have been identified as Muhammadali (75) and Shaji (age between 45-55 years).
According to the Vadakkekkad police, the incident occurred while one of the deceased was standing at a bus stop and the other one was riding a scooter. The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)
