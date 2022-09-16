EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on stable flow of Norwegian gas, storage buildup

British and Dutch gas prices fell on Friday amid stable Norwegian gas flows and a steady rise in storage levels despite the shutdown of Russian flows via Nord Stream pipeline. The Dutch front-month contract, the European benchmark, was down 16.15 euros at 196 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0907 GMT, while the contract for next-day delivery fell by 28.8 euros to 174 EUR/MWh.

Standard Chartered said in a note this week that current fundamentals did not support the Dutch contract prices above 120 euros per MWh and it "expect to see a test of 150 euros per MWh as a first step towards that level." EnergyScan analysts said the market lacked clear direction as neither fundamentals, nor EU's proposal to shield consumers from soaring energy prices provided enough clarity to draw a clear trend.

The European Commission published a proposals on Wednesday to raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) to support consumers, but the plan did not include an earlier idea to cap Russian gas prices. Norwegian gas nominations to Europe edged up on Friday day-on-day, putting pressure on prices.

Refinitiv analysts said the rise of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports at the Dutch port of Eemshaven was also a strong bearish driver for today. European gas inventories were almost 85% full, exceeding the bloc's target.

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were steady on Friday while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained closed. "Continued increases to storage levels across the EU are expected, markets have increased confidence that mandatory rationing this winter will not be necessary should it prove to be normal winter of consumption," Fitch Solutions said.

The British contract for weekend delivery was down 55 pence at 250 pence per therm. Britain's gas system was around 16 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied, with supply forecast at 206 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at around 190 mcm, National Grid data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 0.18 euros at 72.03 euros a tonne.

