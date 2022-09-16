Schwedt refinery operations secure but not at full capacity - German econ ministry
The PCK Schwedt refinery in eastern Germany, which has been brought under state control under Germany's energy security law, can continue to operate but not at full capacity, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Friday.
At a regular news conference in Berlin, the spokesperson said no discussion with Russia was necessary for the decision, under which the German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft was placed under trusteeship.
