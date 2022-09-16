India to host 9th session of international Seed Treaty from Sep 19-24 in Delhi

The 9th session of the governing body of International Treaty of Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA) will be held in the national capital from September 19-24.

ITPGRFA is a comprehensive international agreement for ensuring food security through the conservation, exchange and sustainable use of the world’s plant genetic resources for food and agriculture (PGRFA), as well as the fair and equitable benefit sharing arising from its use. It also recognizes farmers’ rights, subject to national laws.

Also known as Seed Treaty, ITPGRFA was adopted by the 31st session of the Conference of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in November 2001. The treaty, which came in force on June 29, 2004 has been ratified by 149 countries including India. Addressing the media, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said every country has its own germplasm and biodiversity in agriculture. Its conservation, access, benefit sharing and protecting the farmers' right -- all these issues will be discussed in the 9th session of the governing body(GB9) of ITPGRFA.

''How we can improve the access of germplasm of different countries to make agriculture climate resilient will also be discussed in the meeting,'' he said.

A week-long GB9 will be attended by 50-60 agricultural ministers of different countries and 400 delegates from across the world. There will also be a special session on millets in the run-up to the International Year of Millets 2023, he added. ITPGRFA Secretary Kent Nnadozie said last session could not reach a consensus on measures to enhance the functioning of the treaty's multilateral system of access and benefit-sharing despite significant progress made during six years of negotiations.

''These issues will be discussed in the GB9 and mostly likely a consensus will be reached,'' he said.

The GB9 with theme ''Celebrating the guardians of crop diversity: towards an inclusive post-2020 global biodiversity framework'' aims to acknowledge the contribution of the world's smallholder farmers to the effective management of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture.

It is expected to consider capacity development strategy for the treaty, funding plans, resource mobilisation and the budget. Besides, it will discuss conservation and sustainable use of PGRFA and agriculture, multi-year programme of work, including digital sequence information.

Dialogues would be held to further strengthen clauses under the treaty and in the context of Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) and its Nagoya Protocol, Commission on Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, Global Crop Diversity Trust, and new Global Biodiversity Framework. As GB9 host, India, which has the world's second largest gene bank in agriculture after the US, is expected to play a crucial role in minimising the dissonance between technology-rich developed and gene-rich developing countries to achieve functional resolutions on critical agenda items, an official statement said.

