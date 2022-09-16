Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-PKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources

Warsaw said earlier this year that ending Russian ownership of the refinery was a condition for potentially supplying the refinery with sea-borne oil via a terminal in Gdansk and via Polish pipelines to replace Russian crude. State-controlled PKN Orlen and Poland's climate ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is interested in taking a controlling stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery which Germany has placed under a trusteeship, effectively removing control from Russia's Rosneft, sources in Berlin and Warsaw familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Warsaw said earlier this year that ending Russian ownership of the refinery was a condition for potentially supplying the refinery with sea-borne oil via a terminal in Gdansk and via Polish pipelines to replace Russian crude.

State-controlled PKN Orlen and Poland's climate ministry were not immediately available for comment. The German economy ministry was also not available for comment.

