Oppn MLAs demand statement from govt over high electricity bills received by consumers

Opposition MLAs on Friday raised the issue of high electricity bills received by consumers in the Assam Assembly and demanded a statement from the state government.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain raised the issue during the Question Hour and said that electricity charges of most of the consumers in Assam have almost doubled in the last bill.

''The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) installed smart meters recently and after that, the bills have almost doubled. We request the government to look into the matter as it is hurting the people a lot,'' he said.

Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa accepted that it is a concern for the Department, but said that the people of Assam are in ''no problem as of now''.

On this, all the opposition members, including Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and Independent, protested and a noisy scene prevailed in the House.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Deputy Leader Rakibul Hussain demanded a statement from the Power Minister on the subject.

Ashraful Hussain and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi also supported the Congress and asked for a detailed statement on the high power tariff bills.

Reacting to their demands, Speaker Biswajit Daimary said: ''Production has increased, the government had to buy power and so the electricity rates increased.'' Hearing this, all the opposition members protested and again a noisy scene ensued in the House.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Congress member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and AIUDF's Karim Udiin Barbhuyan went to the Well of the House and opposed the Speaker's statement.

Taking objection to that, Daimary said: ''Do not speak pointing fingers.'' PTI TR RG

