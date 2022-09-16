Farmers union defers agitation after Punjab govt's invite for meeting on cane issues

Left Menu

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:36 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) has deferred its plan to launch an agitation from Saturday after the Punjab government invited its representatives for a meeting to discuss issues of cane farmers, union leaders said on Friday.

Also, the Kapurthala district administration has attached movable and immovable properties pf a private mill to ensure payment of sugarcane dues which are pending since 2019-20.

Punjab Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold the meeting on September 20 for discussing and resolving the issues of cane farmers, BKU (D) President Manjit Singh Rai said.

Farmers have been demanding payment of Rs 72 crore dues of Doaba farmers and immediate repair of Phagwara Sugar Mill for readying it to crush 60 lakh quintals of cane of the region in the coming crushing season, BKU (D) General Secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said.

Meanwhile, to ensure payments of sugarcane dues to farmers by a private mill, the Kapurthala district administration on Friday attached all the moveable and immovable properties of the mill. The attached properties include machinery, power generation plant, structures, buildings, yards, residential compounds, vehicles and any other movable and immovable assets, officials said. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal said that many sugarcane farmers sold their crops to the mill but since 2019-20 but they had not been paid by the mill.

