Left Menu

Govt clears 23 Strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

Also, five projects from geotextile, 1 from mobiltech and 1 from sportech were cleared, the Textile Ministry stated.While addressing the esteemed group of Scientists and Technical Technologists, Goyal said, Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:01 IST
Govt clears 23 Strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has cleared 23 strategic research projects of around Rs 60 crore in the areas of specialty fibres, sustainable textiles, geotextiles, mobiltech and sports textiles under its flagship programme National Technical Textiles Mission.

The projects were approved under the chairmanship of Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on September 14, an official statement said on Friday.

''Among these 23 research projects, 12 projects of Speciality Fibres having application areas in agriculture, smart textiles, healthcare, strategic application and protective gears were cleared.

''Four projects from sustainable textiles having application area in agriculture and healthcare sector were cleared. Also, five projects from geotextile, 1 from mobiltech and 1 from sportech were cleared,'' the Textile Ministry stated.

While addressing the esteemed group of Scientists and Technical Technologists, Goyal said, ''Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India. Building convergence with Academicians, Scientists and Researchers is the need of the hour." The minister emphasised on the importance of contributions of technology and segment experts, scientists and academicians to India's technical textiles future growth.

Goyal highlighted that the technological gap in the country needs to be addressed in the field of technical textiles.

Identification of the area of research in technical textiles with industry interaction and promotional activities like conferences, exhibition, and buyer-seller meet to promote the use of Technical Textile in the country and to increase the exports to be the key focus areas, he shared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022