Left Menu

Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals sees eastern India as growth engine of fertiliser demand

Indias eastern region being the focus of Matixs strong distribution network, we are best positioned to serve farmers in these states, MD Manoj Mishra said.The company also has a long-term gas supply agreement with GAIL.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:11 IST
Matix Fertilisers & Chemicals sees eastern India as growth engine of fertiliser demand
  • Country:
  • India

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd has identified eastern India to be the growth engine of the country’s demand for fertilisers in the coming years, a top company official said.

“Eastern India’s low consumption of fertilisers, at nearly 158.4 kg per hectare, is much lower than the 212.4 kg per hectare consumed in northern India,” said company Chairman Nishant Kanodia. ''As demand for crop nutrients can only rise in the region, Eastern India provides Matix the opportunity to grow in this under-served market,” he said.

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals operates a fully integrated, gas-based urea plant in Panagarh in West Bengal. The facility has a capacity to produce 1.27 million tonnes of urea per year.

“Matix’s nearly 700 dealers across six agriculture-intensive states are serviced by the urea plant. India’s eastern region being the focus of Matix’s strong distribution network, we are best positioned to serve farmers in these states,'' MD Manoj Mishra said.

The company also has a long-term gas supply agreement with GAIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022