Gujarat’s Ship Recycling industry promises to create a greener world with cleaner initiatives

India, 16th September 2022: With the growing awareness of the environmental benefits of ship recycling, the number of ships entering recycling yards in India is expected to increase. Ship recycling is environmentally sound and allows optimum use of ship parts. It involves the methodical dismantling of ships and preserving salvageable metal components. Steel and other metal components are reprocessed to be used for other industrial purposes. The increasing awareness of ship recycling in India is crucial for the future of the industry. With an aim to showcase the status of the ship recycling industry in Alang, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with the Gujarat Maritime Board and FICCII organized an International Conference on Green Ship Recycling. Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat is now moving towards port-led development. Gujarat is India's coastal gateway. He said the state is home to Alang, the largest ship-breaking yard in the world. Just as Gujarat has been dominant in ship recycling sector, it will also be in green recycling. He said Gujarat has the potential and the political will to become a hub for green ship recycling. The Gujarat government is committed to making Gujarat a global centre for green recycling. While several ship recycling companies are evolving in India, the ship recycling facilities offered by the Bansal Group India, Gujarat, are gaining words of praise. Owing to their professionalism, their eye for detail concerning all the components of recycling, their attentive methods, and workmanship-centred approaches, they have made their mention among globally renowned ship recycling companies. Bansal Group has also received several certifications that ensure the safety of its ship recycling operations. These certifications have been a major boost to the reputation of the company. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal with national and international industry representatives from the shipping sector visited Bansal ship recycling yard on the 13th of September 2022, they were briefed about the practicalities and in-depth nuances of ship recycling by industry expert Mr. Rohith Agarwal. He also interacted with office-bearers of Ship Recycling Industries Association (India), a body of ship recyclers in Alang. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said India is a leading destination for ship recycling and the planned doubling of capacity of the Alang-Sosiya shipyard in Gujarat will create a large number of employment opportunities and bring more economic prosperity to Gujarat and the country. Properly implemented, ship recycling will reduce pollution and ensure a cleaner environment. In addition, it will increase national economic prosperity. Bansal Group works to maintain a clean and safe workplace out of a perpetual desire to serve society. Ship recycling is undertaken in accordance with a plan that abides by national and international guidelines, in order to achieve the goals without causing injury or environmental damage. Bansal’s adhere to practices and regulations like the Hong Kong Convention and the EU Ship Recycling Regulations, which are beneficial for maximizing gains and minimizing waste. They place importance on training, worker welfare, environmental protection, health and safety, as a result, they educate people about the idea of sustainable ship recycling, which can benefit both society and the environment. Mr. Kapoorchand Bansal, Chairman of the Bansal Ship Recycling has always been a nature admirer and fond of serving the environment with his activities, following the same train of ideas, he pushes the organization to take care of the environment as well as all the people involved. With his vigour and ingenuity, Mr. Kapoorchand’s eldest son, Mr. Rubal Bansal has changed the ship recycling practices to better align with his father’s environmentalism, his eco-friendly ideas have improved the welfare of society as a whole. The vision and enthusiasm of the family are also shared by the third pillar and Mr. Kapoorchand’s younger son Bharat, he seeks to implement new ideas, thoughts & practices because he is fully aware that one must adapt to the times in order to ensure decreasing amounts of waste & environmental harm. Bansal Group aspires to sail through all unfavourable circumstances to embark on a path of accelerated growth and a vision to serve the earth better in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)