Italian govt plans rapid launch of regasification plant at Piombino
The Italian government has approved plans for the rapid construction of a regasification terminal at Piombino, on the west coast of Italy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. The government has previously indicated it wants to have a new regasification vessel operational in Piombino by March 2023, despite fierce opposition from the local community, as it looks to make up for a shortfall of Russian gas imports.
"We have a measure that establishes a rapid and certain timeframe for the installation of the regasification terminal in Piombino, which is essential, a national security issue, essential to guarantee gas supplies," Draghi told reporters.
