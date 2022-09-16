J&K govt asks officials to ensure hassle-free movement of fruit, vegetable trucks in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed the concerned officials of the Union Territory to ensure smooth movement of trucks carrying fruit and vegetable to various markets.

The directions were issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo who chaired a meeting at civil secretariat here to discuss the issues pertaining to the movement of trucks carrying fruits and vegetables through the National Highway and other roads in the valley. ''Dulloo directed the concerned authorities to take immediate measures so that fruit-laden trucks are provided a smooth passage,'' an official spokesman said.

He said the ACS directed police and traffic authorities to provide round-the-clock and hassle-free passage to the fruit-laden trucks on the interior roads and highways on priority basis and avoid their unwarranted stoppages.

He also directed them to monitor the fruit transportation on a daily basis, besides holding review meetings with fruit growers and concerned officers.

Dullo said that fruits and vegetables, being perishable commodities, need hassle-free passage and all measures should be taken to ensure prompt and remunerative marketing of such products.

Earlier, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the complaints of transporters with respect to movement of fruit and vegetable trucks.

''Unfortunate that apple laden trucks are stuck on NH for days altogether. The apple business - a mainstay of our local economy already faces a major crisis. Now, hindrances in transportation & low rates are causing huge losses. Request @manojsinha_ to intervene,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

