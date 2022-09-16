Oil exports at Iraq's Basra port halted due to spill -oil sources

Oil exports from Iraq's Basra Port were halted last night due to a spillage, oil sector sources said on Friday, adding that efforts to contain the spill could last more than a week.

Oil loading operations were halted from the port until it gets repaired, sources added. The port has four loading platforms and can export up to 1.8 mln barrels per day.

