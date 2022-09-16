85 EV charging stations installed at 82 locations; 92 more to be set up by Dec: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has installed 85 electric vehicle charging stations at 82 locations and 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December, officials said on Friday.

The Government of India is promoting EVs adoption in India and has recently announced its target to reach 25 per cent EV adoption by 2030, the MCD said in a statement. Several state governments are also working towards accelerating EV adoption in their respective states, it added.

''The MCD has installed 85 EV charging stations at 82 locations and all 85 EV charging stations have become operational for the public usage,'' the MCD said.

Officials said 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December.

The MCD has been taking necessary steps to create an optimal EV ecosystem in the city, it said.

Four government of India public sector undertakings -- Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as well as DISCOMS -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) were authorised by the MCD for installation and operations of EV charging stations, it said.

They were offered parking sites as well as roadsides to find out feasibility for installation and operations of EV charging stations. the statement said.

In another statement, it said the MCD's Najafgarh and West zones' authorities took action against ''illegal plotting'' being done by a few people.

During the drive, plotting as well as constructions done at these sites were ''demolished'', it said. Action was carried out in Mohan Garden, Nangli and Vikas Nagar wherein seven properties were demolished, and have been left in uninhabitable conditions, so as to leave no scope for any further unauthorised constructions or its use, the statement said.

