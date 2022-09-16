Ashwini Vaishnaw releases annual report on environment sustainability

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology has launched "Swachhta Pakhwara" across Indian Railways, Ministry of Communications, and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology today in New Delhi. During the inaugural function, senior officers of Ministry of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It is under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Swachhta has become the mission and part of the life. The focus areas are Seva, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan. Hon'ble Prime Minister has transformed politics as the medium to serve the society." He also added that apart from intensive cleanliness campaign, during the Swachhta Pakhwara, the focus of M/o Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology would be on Swachhta, service for TB patients and Mega Blood Donation Drive.

During the inaugural day of Pakhwara, Swachhta pledge was administered by the Minister to Railway, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology employees at Headquarters, Divisional Offices and other related establishments.

In addition to launch of Swachhta Pakhwara, the Minister also released Annual report on environment sustainability

This is a comprehensive referral document highlighting steps taken by Indian Railways to promote Green environment and clean energy. This report brings out Railways' effort towards net zero emission such as energy conservation measures, alternate fuel, harnessing renewable energy, water conservation, afforestation, green certification of stations and establishments, bio toilets, solid waste management etc.

Ministry of Railways is observing Swachhta Pakdwara from 16th September 2022 to 30th September 2022. Ministry of Railways has extended it suo-moto up to 02nd October 2022. It will culminate with Mahatma Gandhi's Jayanti.

This year, special focus will be given on cleanliness of tracks at stations, approach to major stations, and elimination of plastic waste in Railway premises. During the Pakhwara, intensive cleaning and sanitization of stations, trains, tracks, colonies, and other railway establishments is being carried out with special focus on plastic waste management.

Railways are an environment-friendly means of bulk transportation and it has always been in the forefront of promoting clean and green environment. It has taken several initiatives for providing clean environment in and around Railway stations and trains such as Bio toilets on coaches leading to clean tracks, segregation of bio degradable/non bio-degradable waste, solid waste management etc.

Extensive awareness campaign are planned to be carried out through digital media/public announcement through PA systems to educate people about the use of bio-toilets, avoiding single use plastic and observing cleanliness habits.

