Left Menu

PM b'day: TN BJP plans slew of prog, to gift gold rings to newborns

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:54 IST
PM b'day: TN BJP plans slew of prog, to gift gold rings to newborns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP has planned a string of events including gifting gold rings and baby kits to newborns, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

According to state BJP sources, the gold rings would be given to the children born on September 17 coinciding with the birthday of the Prime Minister. Each ring, weighing about 2 grams, is expected to cost around Rs 5,000.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan would give away the gold rings along with baby kits to the beneficiaries at the RSRM hospital in Royapuram here.

Also, he would distribute 750 kg of fish to the people in Kolathur Assembly constituency, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, to mark the 72nd birthday of Modi.

The prestigious Kolathur constituency in the city is represented by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Also, Murugan would attend a blood donation camp at Kancheepuram and later inaugurate a medical camp in Avadi as part of the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav campaign for nationwide blood donation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022