Turkey's IC Ictas gets back Akkuyu plant construction deal - sources

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST
Turkey's IC Ictas gets back Akkuyu plant construction deal - sources
Turkish contractor IC Ictas got back a deal to build a $20-billion nuclear power plant at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters.

Last month, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom terminated a contract with IC Ictas, its Turkish partner, over "numerous violations" in the contract.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met on Friday in Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

