Turkey's IC Ictas gets back Akkuyu plant construction deal - sources
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST
Turkish contractor IC Ictas got back a deal to build a $20-billion nuclear power plant at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters.
Last month, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom terminated a contract with IC Ictas, its Turkish partner, over "numerous violations" in the contract.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met on Friday in Uzbekistan.
