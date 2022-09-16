Left Menu

India slashes taxes on aviation fuel exports, domestic crude oil

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:02 IST
Indian government lowered taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 5 rupees per liter from 9 rupees per liter, a government notification said on Friday.

The government also reduced windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil to 10,500 rupees per tonne from 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.

