Gift of Seva, personalised e-card among options on NaMo app to greet PM Modi on 72nd birthday

A large number of people send their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17. This year, using the NaMo App, wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app. NaMo App has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and 'Gift of Seva' which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.

The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app. NaMo app also brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro donations ranging from Rs. 05 to Rs. 1,00 for an initiative of their choosing.

Narendra Modi App, popularly known as the NaMo App, is a comprehensive repository of information and achievements in the context of India and the Prime Minister and makes for a one-stop solution to receive every update delivered directly to people through the smart device. Each year, special modules are created that connect the people with each other and also, the Prime Minister.

The innovation this year is the NaMo app users will also get a chance to include their entire family in one greeting before they send it to the PM. A personalised e-card can be shared with every family member where they can add their message before finally uploading it to be sent to PM Modi. Family at home, the one at worker's booth, professional office family, class in school or neighbourhood, there can be a personalised e-card for every family.

Every year, a virtual exhibition on PM Modi's life is hosted on the NaMo App that features the challenges he faced, the innovative ideas he used to overcome them and how he was instrumental to growth - first in Gujarat as the CM and then for India as the Prime Minister. This year, using advanced technology, people will be able to pick the moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with and create a short video. This personalised video that every user may create will then be available to share on every social media platform - all using the same NaMo App.

This year a new module is being launched for NaMo App users including BJP workers on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, called 'Gift of Seva'. Users will be able to choose and pick an area where they would like to lend a hand and take a pledge.

Every pledge and every "seva" will be recorded using the NaMo App's interactive and user-friendly interface which will go a long way in inspiring and motivating others to join the effort and strengthen New India's resolve for progress and development. Users may pick one or more of the pledges such as for TB Mukt Bharat, 'LiFE: Pro-Planet People', Blood Donation, Leading Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Vocal for Local to BecomeAatmanirbhar, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Catch the Rain.

NaMo App also brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro donations ranging from Rs. 05 to Rs. 1,00 for an initiative of their choosing. Through the module, even those who may not get a chance to gift a seva to the country physically on PM Modi's Birthday, can do so remotely.

BJP workers and people can choose from several areas where they can make a micro donation to strengthen the efforts being made in that direction. These include Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kisan Seva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)