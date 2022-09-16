Gurugram police announce reward for leads on murder suspect

Gurugram police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in the murder of a woman here. The half-naked body of a 50-year-old woman, a native of Orrisa, was found in a vacated plot in the DLF phase 3 area on September 1, police said. An FIR was registered at the DLF phase-3 police station.

The post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled to death.

The report also raised the possibility of rape, but police is still investigating it, they said.

''The person giving information about the accused involved in this case will be given a reward of Rs 50,000 by the Gurugram Police and the name of the informer will be kept completely secret,'' read the official statement of the Gurugram police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)