Ukraine: urgently needed spare parts delivered to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:58 IST
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said urgently needed spare parts and diesel fuel had on Friday been delivered to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station, which is occupied by Russian troops.
In a statement, Energoatom said the parts would be used to repair damaged power lines and power generating blocks. Both Moscow and Kyiv regularly accuse each other of shelling the facility, the largest of its kind in Europe.
