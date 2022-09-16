Left Menu

Ukraine: urgently needed spare parts delivered to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:58 IST
Ukraine: urgently needed spare parts delivered to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said urgently needed spare parts and diesel fuel had on Friday been delivered to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station, which is occupied by Russian troops.

In a statement, Energoatom said the parts would be used to repair damaged power lines and power generating blocks. Both Moscow and Kyiv regularly accuse each other of shelling the facility, the largest of its kind in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022