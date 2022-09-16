Left Menu

Russia bars 41 more Australians, foreign ministry says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:51 IST
Russia bars 41 more Australians, foreign ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has barred 41 more Australian nationals from entering the country, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Among the people added to a previous list were journalists from Australia's Sky News, ABC, 7NEWS and Nine News, as well as weapons industry executives. They join over 100 Australians that Moscow has barred indefinitely, accusing them of being part of a "Russophobic campaign".

Western countries including Australia have imposed a barrage of sanctions against Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February, with Moscow barring dozens of people from Western countries in response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022