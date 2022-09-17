Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti and said that the people with their skills will take the country to new heights in eternity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 09:39 IST
PM Modi greets people on occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti and said that the people with their skills will take the country to new heights in eternity. "Best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karma yogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty are going to take the country to new heights in eternity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will join this programme. Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered as the world's first architect.

Vishwakarma Jayanti holds great religious significance among Hindus. According to the Hindu Scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma is the son of Lord Brahma. Lord Vishwakarma created the Dwarka Nagri and he also helped Lord Brahma in the making of the universe.

Lord Vishwakarma is the creator of all the palaces of Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with their weapons and vehicles. Notably, Hindu festivals that is determined as per the Hindu Solar calendar, however, unlike other Hindu festivals that fall on different dates every year Vishwakarma puja is celebrated on September 17 every year.

Technicians, skilled persons, architects, sculptors, carpenters, and mechanics perform Vishwakarma puja in their factories and workshops to seek Lord Vishwakarma's blessings. Workers also worship their tools on this day and they do not work on this day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022