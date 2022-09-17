Left Menu

Assam: Police recover missing girl's body from sugarcane field in Karbi Anglong

Assam Police on Friday recovered the body of a 16-year old girl, who had been missing for days, from a sugarcane field in the Karbi Anglong district.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:17 IST
Nabajit Das, Officer-in-Charge of Bakaliaghat police station, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police on Friday recovered the body of a 16-year old girl, who had been missing for days, from a sugarcane field in the Karbi Anglong district. The body was recovered in the presence of locals and magistrate.

According to police, the recovered body was identified as 16-year-old daughter of Angadh Singh. She has been missing since September 13. The incident took place at the Chunpura village under Bakaliaghat police station of Karbi Anglong. The headman of the village Chunpura informed police that the girl had gone missing on September 13 and he suspected that she may be killed by her father.

"A local youth found a pit in the sugarcane field when he went to cut the grass there. When we started digging the pit we recovered a dead body. The facts will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. The suspected accused person, who is the father of the victim girl, is absconding," Nabajit Das, Officer-in-Charge of Bakaliaghat police station said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

