Left Menu

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 17-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 13:03 IST
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning
Eskom Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African power utility Eskom said power outages will be ratcheted up a notch to 'Stage 5' from 1000 a.m. (0800 GMT) local on Saturday until 0500 a.m. on Monday after five generating units broke down overnight.

Stage 5 power cuts meant around 5,000 megawatts of electricity would be cut from the national grid in a staggering bid to prevent a complete grid collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022