S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

South African power utility Eskom said power outages will be ratcheted up a notch to 'Stage 5' from 1000 a.m. (0800 GMT) local on Saturday until 0500 a.m. on Monday after five generating units broke down overnight.

Stage 5 power cuts meant around 5,000 megawatts of electricity would be cut from the national grid in a staggering bid to prevent a complete grid collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)