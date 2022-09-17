Left Menu

Woman found dead with neck injury in her Delhi home

A young woman was on Saturday found dead at her East Delhi residence with an injury on her neck, police said.

A young woman was on Saturday found dead at her East Delhi residence with an injury on her neck, police said. The deceased, identified as Fatima alias Zara, aged nearly 22 years, was lying dead in a pool of blood at her home in Vijay Mohalla in the Maujpur area.

According to police, a PCR call was received at about 8:48 am by Jafrabad Police Station complaining about a woman lying injured at her home in Gali Number 13, Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur. When the cops reached the spot, they found Zara lying dead with a sharp injury on her neck.

The woman's husband, Rohan Malik, was not found at the address, where the couple had been living in a rented accommodation. The police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

