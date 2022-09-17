Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jharsuguda accident in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Odisha's Jharsuguda that claimed seven lives and left 19 people injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 15:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Odisha's Jharsuguda that claimed seven lives and left 19 people injured. At least seven persons died and 19 others were seriously injured after a speeding coal-laden truck hit a bus on Odisha's Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway near the Rourkela Bypass on Friday.

"The accident in Odisha's Jharsuguda is saddening. My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives in the accident. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," a tweet from Prime Minister's Office read. As per information, the coal-laden truck collided with the bus head-on near Power House Chhak on the Jharsuguda bypass road. The bus was carrying employees from the JSW plant to Jharsuguda town.

The deceased were returning after completing work in the plant when the mishap took place. The injured persons were shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased persons. "I am saddened to know about the loss of life in the fatal road accident near Jharsuguda Sarbahal. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. Also, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," the CM tweeted in Odia.

According to DSP N Mohapatra, a total of 30 workers were in the bus, of which 7 have died, nine are being treated at a hospital in Burla while the remaining 15 are being treated at a local hospital in Jharsuguda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

