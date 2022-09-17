Govt to create new avenues for women entrepreneurs in villages: PM Modi

Emphasizing the need for women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that in today's new India, the strength of women's power is reflected from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, adding that the government is working continuously to create new avenues for women entrepreneurs in the villages. PM Modi addressed the 'Self Help Group Conference' in Sheopur on Saturday. He said that the conference of Self Help Groups on Vishwakarma Jayanti is very special in itself.

"Our government is working continuously to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village. Through 'One District, One Product' we are trying to take local products from every district to big markets," PM Modi said at a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur. "In the last 8 years, we have helped in every way to empower Self Help Groups. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign," he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister said, "On this day, it is generally my endeavour that I go to my mother, touch her feet and seek blessings. Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today. Mothers and sisters are my strength and inspiration. "A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of the present century has come as a representation of our Nari Shakti. In today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is flying," PM Modi said.

He said success comes automatically in those sectors where the representation of women has increased. He attributed the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 today, released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today I am also happy that the cheetah has returned to the soil of India after 75 years. I had the privilege of releasing cheetahs in Kuno National Park a while ago. These cheetahs were handed over to you as we have full faith in you. People will not break my faith in them," stated PM Modi. He said the month of September is being celebrated as Nutrition Month in the country. With the efforts of India, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 to be celebrated internationally as the year of coarse cereals.

The Sammelan witnessed the attendance of thousands of women Self Help Group members and community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

During the programme, Prime Minister also inaugurated four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), DAY-NRLM aims to mobilise rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods and improve their incomes and quality of life.

The mission is also working towards empowering the women SHG members through awareness generation and behaviour change communication on issues like domestic violence, women's education and other gender-related concerns, nutrition, sanitation, health etc. (ANI)

