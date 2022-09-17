Goa CM Pramod Sawant organised cleanliness drive under 'Clean Coast, Safe Sea' programme today

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik on Saturday participated in a cleanliness drive organised at Miramar Beach, under their 'Clean Coast, Safe Sea' programme. The drive was organised in association with the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Tourism Government of Goa, at various beaches.

"Goa, being a tourist state famous for Sun, Sand and Sea, it is important to keep the beaches clean and safe for the tourists. To achieve the objective and create more awareness about Clean Coast and Safe Sea the program is organised at Miramar, Calangute, Colva and Canacona beaches," Goa CM had tweeted earlier. He further appealed to the masses to join the program.

"I appeal to everyone to join the program. We have decided to celebrate the Seva Pakhawada on the occasion of Hon'ble PM's Birthday, The Clean Coast, Safe Sea program is a good start alongside the Seva Pakhwada," he added. Meanwhile today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a blood donation camp organised in the national capital as a part of the nationwide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.

The blood donation camp has been organised at Safdarjung Hospital on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On PM Modi's 72nd birthday, the Union Health Ministry started a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1, which is National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

The Health Ministry has also launched the E-Rakt Kosh portal where donors can register for blood donation from September 17 onwards. The donors can also opt to register themselves on the Arogya Setu App. Mandaviya took to Twitter and said, "Blood donation - great donation! Donated blood under Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav starting from today on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is heartwarming to be involved in Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Come be a part of this great work too."

"I have done my bit for humanity. The gift of blood is a gift to someone's life. Be a proud blood donor! Share your blood donation certificate and inspire others to join this noble cause of humanity. #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)