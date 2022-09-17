Left Menu

UP: Days after Dalit sisters' killing, another girl dies in assault in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charges of alleged physical assault of a girl who later died in Bheera police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charges of alleged physical assault of a girl who later died in Bheera police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. The victim later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in the Bhiju CHC.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salimuddin and Aasip, who hailed from the same village as the victim and allegedly assaulted her while she was sitting at the entrance of her house in Musepur, an official statement read. As per the police, they have arrested the accused persons under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was later added to it.

Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Suman informed that Outpost Incharge Sunil has been suspended from the force after he was accused by the victim's family of negligence. The police had claimed that earlier a complaint of assault was given on behalf of the victim, on the basis of which the case has been registered under the relevant sections, it said quoting a video with the recorded statement of the victim and her family.

The victim was, however, undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre of Bijua where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. IPC Section 304 was extended in the matter after the victim's death. The victim's family has also made allegations of rape against the accused persons.

The SP has however assured the necessary probe into the matter under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police. More details are awaited.

The aforesaid incident, which took place on September 12, came to light days after two Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday (September 14). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

