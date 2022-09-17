Hungary govt extends price caps on fuels, foodstuffs, mortgage rates

Hungary's government has decided to extend price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff beyond their Oct. 1 expiry in order to shield households from surging prices, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Saturday.

Gergely Gulyas also said the government would extend a cap on mortgage rates by "at least six months". That measure would have expired at the end of this year.

