Left Menu

Man injured in crocodile attack in Odisha's Kendrapara

The reptile tried to drag the victim into the deep water, but the locals managed to rescue him.Swain is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital with multiple wounds.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 17-09-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 17:29 IST
Man injured in crocodile attack in Odisha's Kendrapara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was critically injured as an estuarine crocodile pounced upon him in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday, the third such incident over the past month, an official said.

Babrubagan Swain was taking a bath in the Brahmani river at Nimapur village in Pattamundai block when the incident occurred. The reptile tried to drag the victim into the deep water, but the locals managed to rescue him.

Swain is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital with multiple wounds. He is stated to be out of danger.

The areas close to the Bhitarkanika National Park are presently encountering man-animal conflict. Human interference in their habitation corridors turns the animals violent.

Forest personnel, however, are of the view that people are exposing themselves by venturing into croc-infested water bodies and disregarding the precautionary warnings.

The forest department has initiated a series of measures to save human and domesticated animals' lives from the preying crocs. Around 70 riverside spots were identified as danger zones because of frequent sightings of reptiles in these places.

The vulnerable bathing spots have been barricaded. Service groups have been pressed into service to drive away crocs from places of human habitation, a forest official said.

The department is bearing the cost of treatment of the wounded man and will give compensation also to his family on the basis of the revised rules, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022