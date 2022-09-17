Man injured in crocodile attack in Odisha's Kendrapara

A 45-year-old man was critically injured as an estuarine crocodile pounced upon him in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday, the third such incident over the past month, an official said.

Babrubagan Swain was taking a bath in the Brahmani river at Nimapur village in Pattamundai block when the incident occurred. The reptile tried to drag the victim into the deep water, but the locals managed to rescue him.

Swain is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital with multiple wounds. He is stated to be out of danger.

The areas close to the Bhitarkanika National Park are presently encountering man-animal conflict. Human interference in their habitation corridors turns the animals violent.

Forest personnel, however, are of the view that people are exposing themselves by venturing into croc-infested water bodies and disregarding the precautionary warnings.

The forest department has initiated a series of measures to save human and domesticated animals' lives from the preying crocs. Around 70 riverside spots were identified as danger zones because of frequent sightings of reptiles in these places.

The vulnerable bathing spots have been barricaded. Service groups have been pressed into service to drive away crocs from places of human habitation, a forest official said.

The department is bearing the cost of treatment of the wounded man and will give compensation also to his family on the basis of the revised rules, the official added.

