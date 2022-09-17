J&K aims to increase livestock production: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration aims to sustainably increase livestock production and focus on the untapped potential of exports and value-added products.

Addressing the demands and issues of the tribal community, the Lt Governor announced that the UT Government will build 1,000 sheds for livestock of the tribal community.

Inaugurating a workshop on 'New Horizons in Sheep & Goat Husbandry among Tribal Community: Challenges & Opportunities' here, he said the Tribal Affairs Department will extend financial assistance of Rs One lakh each to 1,500 Self Help Groups for Wool Shearing Machines and Skilling.

As many as 50 Self Help Groups will receive Rs 3 lakh each for GenSet and solar power-based shearing machines, he said.

Sharing the government's plan for bringing out a scheme for social security for sheep breeders and providing insurance cover to the livestock, he said a comprehensive policy will also be prepared for health cards and monitoring of health for disease prevention and control measures.

''Our aim is to increase livestock productivity and production in a sustainable manner and focus on untapped potential for the export and value-added products,'' he said.

He highlighted the reforms introduced by the government for modernisation and promotion of the sheep farming sector and strengthening of commercial activities and output of the sector which provides the means of livelihood to about 12 lakh families in the UT.

He said J-K holds the distinction of having the highest per capita consumption of sheep and goat meat in the country and therefore to meet this huge demand the state imports around 40 per cent of its requirements from other states.

The UT government has partnered with New Zealand to develop a model sheep farming system through better breeding practices, technology transfer, doubling wool and meat production, marketing, capacity building and ensuring additional income for sheep breeders, the Lt Governor said.

J-K is also the second largest producer of wool in the country and number one in terms of quality of wool produced, the Lt Governor said, adding Common Facilitation Centres - one each in Kashmir and Jammu Division will be established for the collection, grading, sorting and packaging of wool.

Further, a top-level apex committee under the chairmanship of Mangala Rai, has been constituted for holistic development of agriculture and allied sector.

The committee has started deliberations and is on a job to present a futuristic roadmap in the next three months for inclusive growth, value addition, marketing strategies and sustainable production of the sector, he added.

