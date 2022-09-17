Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media
President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday.
"A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan.
Two sources had told Reuters on Friday that Turkish contractor IC Ictas had re-captured the deal to build the plant run by Russia's Rosatom. Last month, the Russian state nuclear energy company terminated a contract with IC Ictas over what it called "numerous violations".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
