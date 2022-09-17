Left Menu

Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:55 IST
Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday.

"A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan.

Two sources had told Reuters on Friday that Turkish contractor IC Ictas had re-captured the deal to build the plant run by Russia's Rosatom. Last month, the Russian state nuclear energy company terminated a contract with IC Ictas over what it called "numerous violations".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022