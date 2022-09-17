Red diary found by investigators to reveal secrets in Amanatullah Khan Delhi Waqf Board corruption case

The ACB has found a red diary that contains entries about transactions worth crores of rupees made by Amanatullah's close aides Hamid and Laddan alias Kaushar in the Amanatullah Khan Delhi Waqf Board corruption case. The ACB have arrested Hamid. Hamid and Kaushar who worked for Amanatullah identified themselves as his business partners.

The investigators found a red-coloured diary at Kaushar's house which has several entries. As per the ACB, the diary consists of all the secrets of Amanat and the entries for transactions of crores have also been written.

The diary reveals an entry to give cash amounted to Rs 5 crore and an entry of Rs 70 to Rs 75 lakhs which has to be given to Amanat. The total transaction has been done in crores of rupees and it is suspected that this transaction was done through hawala. The ACB suspects that this diary is of the accounts of Amanat itself.

ACB suspects that crores of rupees recorded in the diary were sent to Dubai through hawala. A total of 6 weapons were mentioned but only two weapons have been recovered so far. The diary shows an entry of sending Rs 5 crore to Rs 60 lakh to Gujarat. The police claim that the money sent to Dubai has been transferred from Hamid's account.

Hamid is claimed to be just a mask while Amanatullah is thought to be the source of the business and the funds. On further investigation, the police found six chequebooks from Hamid's residence and checks worth crores of rupees have been issued in Amanatullah's favour.

Money trails of sending crores of rupees were also found in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Gujarat. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will now interrogate Amanatullah on remand regarding all these.

The ACB will appeal to the Delhi court to dismiss the ongoing bail in the misbehaviour case of the Chief Secretary against Amanatullah. Amanatullah was granted bail on the condition that he will no longer misbehave with any government employee but during the raid, Amanatullah and his associates misbehaved with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

An FIR has been registered against them for misbehaviour on September 16. There have been speculations of ACB sharing the evidence of the case with ED.

Earlier, the police registered its first case against a close aide of Khan, Hamid Ali (54) under the Arms Act. Ali was arrested by the police earlier in the day after the ACB conducted raids at his premises and recovered one illegal weapon, some live cartridges, and Rs 12 lakh from his possession.

The second case has been registered against Kausar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, from whom one country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered. The police registered the third case for obstructing the raiding party of ACB in the discharge of government work. Those involved in this are being identified.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches. A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learned that he could not show any licence of the recovered arms (pistol).

However, the MLA came out in his defence and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case. The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner from where cash and weapons were recovered.

The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.

As per an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism. The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information gathered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. (ANI)

