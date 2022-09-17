Left Menu

UP cabinet nod for free distribution of mustard, ragi seeds

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:33 IST
Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI ) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the proposal to distribute free kits of mustard and ragi seeds in the wake of weak monsoon.

For this, a proposal to make provision of Rs 8.67 crore under the head of grant on certified seeds has also been approved.

According to a government statement issued here on Saturday, the cabinet approved the proposal for distribution of free seed kits of short duration mustard, common mustard and ragi under the scheme of distribution of certified seeds in the event of weak monsoon.

Twenty-five per cent of the free seed kits of short duration mustard and common mustard and ragi will be distributed to farmers of schedule caste and schedule tribe communities and the remaining 75 per cent to farmers belonging to other castes in the districts. In both groups, 30 per cent of the seeds will be given to women farmers.

