Tunisia raises gas cooking and fuel prices

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-09-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 02:51 IST
Tunisia said on Saturday it raised prices of gas cooking bottles by 14% and fuel by 3% as part of a plan to reduce energy subsides, a main policy change wanted by the country’s international lenders.

The energy ministry said the cooking gas prices, that were raised for the first time in 12 years, will rise to 8.800 dinars from 7.750 dinars. (Writing by Tareq Amara; Editing by David Gregorio)

