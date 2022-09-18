Left Menu

Cycling-Van Dijk retains women's time trial world title

The Dutchwoman clocked 44 minutes 28.60 seconds over the 34.2-kilometre course through the suburban streets of the coastal city south of Sydney to claim her third world title. Early starter Brown finished second 12.73 seconds behind her in 44:41.33 to claim her first world championship medal, while Swiss Marlen Reusser won bronze to add to her silvers from the last two editions in 45:10.28.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-09-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 08:17 IST
Ellen van Dijk retained her time trial title with a blistering ride to see off Australian Grace Brown at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday. The Dutchwoman clocked 44 minutes 28.60 seconds over the 34.2-kilometre course through the suburban streets of the coastal city south of Sydney to claim her third world title.

Early starter Brown finished second 12.73 seconds behind her in 44:41.33 to claim her first world championship medal, while Swiss Marlen Reusser won bronze to add to her silvers from the last two editions in 45:10.28. Italy's Vittoria Guazzini finished fourth in 45:20.71 to take the inaugural women's under-23 title. The men's elite time trial takes place later on Sunday, the opening day of the championships.

