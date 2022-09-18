S.African power utility implements Stage 6 power cuts

South African power utility Eskom has implemented "Stage 6" power cuts from 4:16 a.m. (0216 GMT) on Sunday after more generating units tripped offline.

The utility appealed to the public to help conserve electricity as it moved to its highest level of power cuts. Eskom plans to cut about 6,000 megawatts of power to help prevent a catastrophic collapse of the national electricity grid.

