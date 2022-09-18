Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers in Kuttanad

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi concluded its morning leg of the foot march on Sunday at Ottappana in Alappuzha district.

Gandhi and Yatra participants will rest and have lunch in Karuvatta near here after which the Congress leader will interact with the farmers of Kuttanad and other neighbouring regions.

Hundreds of people, including women and children thronged both sides of the road to get a glimpse of Gandhi.

''These are not just pictures, these are the feelings of each and every citizen of the country, of their hope, of their unity, of their strength, of their love,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post with some pictures of those who came to meet him.

A girl presented him with a drawing she made. Gandhi also interacted with cyclists whom he met enroute. People were seen rushing to talk and hug Gandhi. He was seen lending an ear to their woes and discussing their hopes and aspirations.

The yatra, which entered its 11th day, started shortly after 6.30 AM and senior leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh, K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan walked beside Gandhi in the 13 km-long first leg of the march.

According to the schedule, the yatra will resume at 5 PM from Purakkad which is 6.5 km away from Karuvatta and Gandhi and the yatra members will be travelling that distance by vehicle.

The evening session is scheduled to end at 7 PM near T D Medical College Hospital, Vandanam. The march will be covering 7.5 km in the evening leg.

The yatra members will be stopping at Carmel College of Engineering and Technology, Punnapra, which is 3.4 km away.

The Congress party's 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, would traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

